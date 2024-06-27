Kerala man dies after upper berth falls on him; Railways blames fellow passenger

A 60-year-old man from Kerala died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad due to injuries he sustained after the upper berth in a train coach in which he was travelling fell on him due to improper chaining by another passenger, the Government Railway Police (GRP) said on Wednesday.

The incident happened on June 16 when Ali Khan C.K. from Kerala was travelling to Agra along with his friend in the lower berth of the sleeper coach of the Ernakulam-Hazrat Nizamuddin Millennium Superfast Express, they said. The man died on June 24.

The train was passing through Warangal district of Telangana when the incident happened, a GRP official said, adding the man sustained neck injuries and he was initially taken to a hospital in Ramagundam and from there he was shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad where he died while undergoing treatment.

A case was registered, they said.

The official spokesperson of the Ministry of Railways said in a post on social media platform ‘X’ : “The upper berth seat fell down due to improper placement of the chain of the upper berth. Due to improper chaining of seat of upper berth by a passenger, the seat fell down.” “It is clarified that the seat was not in damaged condition, neither it fell down nor crashed. The seat was checked at Nizamuddin station and found ok,” the post said.