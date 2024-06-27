GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala man dies after upper berth falls on him; Railways blames fellow passenger

The victim was travelling to Agra in the Ernakulam-Hazrat Nizamuddin Millennium Superfast Express

Published - June 27, 2024 02:02 pm IST

PTI
Photo for representational purpose.

Photo for representational purpose. | Photo Credit: S RAMBABU

A 60-year-old man from Kerala died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad due to injuries he sustained after the upper berth in a train coach in which he was travelling fell on him due to improper chaining by another passenger, the Government Railway Police (GRP) said on Wednesday.

The incident happened on June 16 when Ali Khan C.K. from Kerala was travelling to Agra along with his friend in the lower berth of the sleeper coach of the Ernakulam-Hazrat Nizamuddin Millennium Superfast Express, they said. The man died on June 24.

The train was passing through Warangal district of Telangana when the incident happened, a GRP official said, adding the man sustained neck injuries and he was initially taken to a hospital in Ramagundam and from there he was shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad where he died while undergoing treatment.

A case was registered, they said.

The official spokesperson of the Ministry of Railways said in a post on social media platform ‘X’ : “The upper berth seat fell down due to improper placement of the chain of the upper berth. Due to improper chaining of seat of upper berth by a passenger, the seat fell down.” “It is clarified that the seat was not in damaged condition, neither it fell down nor crashed. The seat was checked at Nizamuddin station and found ok,” the post said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.