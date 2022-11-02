Kerala Day: Pinarayi kicks off digital resurvey of land, anti-drug campaigns

Palakkad: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan arrives to address a press conference, a day after Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan asked vice chancellors of nine universities in the state to resign, in Palakkad, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. (PTI Photo)(PTI10_24_2022_000098B) | Photo Credit: -

The Kerala government on Tuesday launched a digital land resurvey , and other campaigns such as the anti-drugs drive to celebrate Kerala Day .

The State was formed on November 1, 1956 by integrating the Malayalam speaking Malabar areas of the Madras province, which was earlier ruled by the British, and the princely states of Cochin and Travancore.

Besides the LDF, the Congress-led UDF Opposition also kicked off an anti-drug campaign on the occasion of Kerala Day.

Earlier , Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the revenue department's digital resurvey project Ente Bhoomi (my land), which aims to identify and provide plots to over three lakh landless families in the State.

Speaking at the event he said, the survey was pending for a long time and it would now be completed using the latest technology and the records would be digitised for easy access to the public.

"As part of the project, of the 1,666 villages in the State, a digital survey of around 1,550 is expected to be completed in the next four years," Mr. Pinarayi said.

Stating that there are a handful of people in every department who do not conform to the rules and regulations and act contrary which leads to a public disservice. he said, "Such individuals should not be protected. The government should ensure that such individuals are not part of the department." .

Mr Pinarayi also inaugurated the State-level 'anti-drug chain' campaign as part of the government's effort against drug use in the State.

In his address, he said the drug mafia was targeting school and college students and hence the anti-drugs drive was focused on educational institutions in the last one month. Police and excise officials are working hard to curb the menace of drugs, , he said, adding that the next phase of the anti-drugs drive would commence on November 14.

Meanwhile, the Congress-led UDF also kicked off an anti-drug campaign, Wake up Kerala, on the occasion of Kerala Day.

Speaking at the inauguration in Kochi , Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan said the LDF government decided to take steps against the menace of drugs only after the UDF raised the issue in the Assembly.

He further said drug abuse was a huge menace in the State and it was responsible for the various brutal crimes and urged all the UDF members to take the campaign forward from the ground level.

Mr. Satheesan also accused local level CPI(M) workers or members of knowingly and unknowingly allowing drug-related activities in their areas and urged the LDFt party to put a stop to it.

"We all need to work together against this menace," he said.

The BJP State president K Surendran too wished everyone on Facebook for Kerala Day. .