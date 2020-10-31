Coronavirus | Kerala combats high test positivity rate, mortality

31 October 2020 22:59 IST

Karnataka adds just over 3,000 cases, Andhra Pradesh 2,783

Kerala reported 7,983 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, carrying out 59,999 tests.

Test positivity continued to be between 12-14%, touching 13.3 % on Saturday.

Going by Health Department data, in October alone, the State reported 2,36,999 cases, while the cumulative case burden was 1,96,106 cases as of September 30.

Advertising

Advertising

The cumulative death toll on September 30 was 742, but as many deaths were reported just in October.

On Saturday, 27 more deaths were added to the official list.

Ernakulam reported seven of these deaths, Thrissur six, Kozhikode three, Malappuram, Palakkad, Kottayam and Alappuzha two each, and Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Wayanad one case each.

Ernakulam district reported 1,114 cases, Thrissur 1,112, Kozhikode 834, Thiruvananthapuram 790, Malappuram 769, Kollam 741, Alappuzha 645, Kottayam 584, Palakkad 496, Kannur 337, Pathanamthitta 203, Kasaragod 156, Wayanad 145 and Idukki 57 cases.

Active cases were concentrated in Ernakulam (12,576), Thrissur (10,544), Kozhikode (9,649) and Malappuram (9,516).

Telangana recorded 1,445 cases on Friday as 41,243 people underwent tests. Six more patients died. The 1,445 cases included 286 from Greater Hyderabad, 122 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 107 from Rangareddy, 102 from Nalgonda, 90 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, and 77 from Khammam.

Andhra Pradesh reported 2,783 new infections on Saturday, and 14 more deaths.

In October, 22.22 lakh samples were tested and 1.29 lakh returned positive - a positivity rate at 5.84%.

Krishna and Chittoor reported three new deaths each, West Godavari, Guntur and Visakhapatnam two deaths each. East Godavari and Anantapur reported one death each.

Karnataka on Saturday added 3,014 cases and 28 deaths.

The daily positivity rate was 2.96%. Bengaluru Urban had 1,621 cases and 17 deaths. In all, 1,01,556 tests were conducted, 81,128 of them RT-PCR tests.

(With inputs from Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada, Bengaluru and Hyderabad bureaus)