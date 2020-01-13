Kerala BJP chief slams attack on party leader inside mosque

The attack on BJP Kerala state secretary A. K. Nazeer at a mosque in Idukki was an onslaught on the communal amity of the state, said BJP leader A. N. Radhakrishnan.

The attack on Mr. Nazeer was part of the attempts to convert the State into a Syria or a Taliban state. The State should take a serious note of the attack on a muslim when he was offering prayers at a mosque. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should respond to the developments. The cultural and social leaders of the State should also make their views on the incident known, he demanded.

It was following the instigation from the Chief Minister that the BJP leader was attacked. Kerala has also become the safe haven for terrorists, Mr. Radhakrishnan said.

(PTI adds)

Mr. Nazir was allegedly attacked inside a mosque at Nedungandam in Idukki district on Sunday, shortly after he participated in a programme on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), police said.

While the BJP alleged activists of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the pro-CPI(M) Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) were behind the attack, police have maintained that since the incident took place inside a mosque, it was not clear who had attacked Mr. Nazir.

The BJP leader was obstructed by a group of people when he entered the Thookkupalam Jumah Masjid to offer prayers after the Jana Jagriti meeting.

However, the Imam allowed him to offer prayers.

“While performing namaz, Mr. Nazir was beaten up from behind using a chair and was also kicked,” a BJP press release said.