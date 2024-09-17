Kerala actor sexual assault case: Supreme Court grants bail to prime accused ‘Pulsar’ Suni

The Supreme Court on Tuesday (September 17, 2024), granted bail to Sunil N.S., the prime accused in the case of sexual assault of an actress inside a moving car in Kerala in 2017.

A Bench headed by Justice A.S. Oka noted that Sunil has been behind bars as an undertrial for nearly seven years.

The court noted that there were 261 prosecution witnesses arraigned in the case. The State of Kerala said it had closed the prosecution case by recording the evidence of the prosecution witnesses.

However, senior advocate K. Parameshwar and advocate Sriram Parakkat, for Sunil, said one of the influential accused, an actor himself, took 81 days to cross-examine a witness. The cross-examination itself ran to 1800 pages.

Mr. Parameshwar said all the other accused were out on bail, except him.

“An influential accused on bail get 81 days to cross examine a witness? There is no concept of a fair trial. This is very clear,” Mr. Parameshwar submitted.

Senior advocate and advocate Nishe Rajen Shonker argued that Sunil was “the person who perpetrated the crime, who filmed the act and circulated it”.

The Bench noted that the very recording of the examination of the accused under Section 313 of the Code of Criminal Procedure would take an inordinately long time.

The trial would not be completed in the near future, Justice Oka remarked, enlarging Sunil on bail till the disposal of the case by the trial court.

The Bench ordered that the trial court must impose stringent terms and conditions of bail for the accused.

Sunil has complained that the past years have seen a lot of twists and turns in the trial. One of the accused was an actor, Dileep. The process itself should not become a punishment.

The apex court had declined bail to Sunil, also known as Pulsar Suni, in April last year.

The Supreme Court had extended the time for the completion of the trial in the case multiple times.

In August last year, the top court gave time till March 31, 2024 to finish the trial. The trial had failed to meet two earlier top court-issued deadlines of January 31, 2022 and July 31, 2023.

The sexual assault case had triggered a public outrage. Women actors’ collective from within the Kerala film industry had raised allegations of exploitation and sought a fair enquiry. The State government had constituted a committee chaired by a former Kerala High Court, Justice K. Hemam in 2017.

The committee’s redacted report, which was made public on August 19, 2024, has stirred a hornet’s nest with the surfacing of cases of discrimination, sexual exploitation and nepotism within the State’s film industry.

