Kent apologises for ad that said domestic help’s hands may be infected

NEW DELHI

28 May 2020 04:03 IST

The company issued an apology after receiving backlash on social media.

An appliance maker, Kent RO Systems, on Wednesday apologised for an advertisement on social media selling an atta maker that said domestic workers’ “hands may be infected”.

The company issued an apology after receiving backlash on social media on Tuesday. The advertisement said: “Are you allowing your maid to knead atta dough by hand? Her hands may be infected.” It went on to ask people not to “compromise on health and purity” and pick its atta making device instead.

A statement from the company’s chairman and managing director Mahesh Gupta said: “Our recent advertisement of Kent Atta & Bread maker on social media was unintentional, badly communicated and was wrong. And therefore, it was immediately withdrawn. We are extremely sorry for this incident and want to apologise to everyone, especially to the people whose sentiments were hurt”.

The statement said the company would look into how its “advertisement standards” were compromised and would take corrective and preventive steps.