‘Kejriwal yet to receive formal invitation for Ram temple inauguration’

January 11, 2024 01:03 am | Updated 01:49 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

‘Arvindji received a letter a few days back saying he should block his dates and that a formal invite along with details will follow. No subsequent formal invite has come yet,’ an AAP source said.  | Photo Credit: File Photo

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has not yet received a formal invitation for the ‘Pran Pratistha’ [consecration ceremony] of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, party sources said on Wednesday. “Arvindji received a letter a few days back saying he should block his dates and that a formal invite along with details will follow. No subsequent formal invite has come yet,” an AAP source said. The party did not issue a formal statement on the matter.

