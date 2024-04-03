Kejriwal the ‘kingpin’, ‘key conspirator’ in excise policy case: ED

April 03, 2024 01:01 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) told the High Court on Tuesday that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is the “kingpin” and the “key conspirator” in the excise policy case and that, based on the material evidence in the agency’s possession, there are “reasons to believe” that Mr. Kejriwal is also guilty of money laundering.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ED made the remarks in an affidavit to the court while opposing Mr. Kejriwal’s petition challenging his arrest and subsequent remand by the Central probe agency.

Mr. Kejriwal was arrested on March 21. On Monday, a court here sent him to judicial custody for two weeks. The case pertains to the alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government’s excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Aam Aadmi Party is the major beneficiary of the proceeds of crime generated in the Delhi liquor scam,” the agency told the court, adding that the Chief Minister was also involved in the decision-making process of the policy “as is evident from the statements of the witnesses”.

Mr. Kejriwal’s petition is listed for hearing before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma on Wednesday. The court had on March 27 asked the ED to file its response to the CM’s petition.

‘Signed papers’

Meanwhile, a prison official said the CM was allowed to talk to his wife through videoconference for nearly half an hour on Tuesday.

Mr. Kejriwal also met his lawyer around 3 p.m. and signed some documents. This meeting lasted a few minutes, the official also said.

The CM did yoga and meditation in his cell earlier in the morning. The official added that home-cooked meals were served to Mr. Kejriwal for lunch and dinner. “In the morning, his sugar level was low. He is under the watch of the jail doctors.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.