India

Kejriwal slams Centre on Agnipath scheme, claims taxes for ‘rich friends’ waived

Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal. | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI New Delhi August 11, 2022 17:36 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 17:36 IST

There seems to be something wrong with the Centre’s finances the way it is “strongly opposing” free facilities for people, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on August 11.

Citing the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme, reduction in States share in central taxes from 42% to 29%, Goods and Services Tax (GST) imposed on food items and 25% cut in MNREGA fund, Mr. Kejriwal asked where was all the money going.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Also Read
Explained | What is the controversy over GST levies on food? 

He said the Centre collects huge amount of taxes, including Rs 3.5 lakh per annum on petrol and diesel, and was still against providing people of the country free education, healthcare and other facilities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“What has happened all of sudden that Centre is citing lack of funds even for paying pension to soldiers. There seems to be something wrong with its finances,” he said.

Mr. Kejriwal hit out at the Centre, claiming it waived Rs 10 lakh crore of loans and Rs 5 lakh crore of taxes of super rich people and their companies. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
state budget and tax
taxes and duties
defence
Read more...