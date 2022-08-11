Kejriwal slams Centre on Agnipath scheme, claims taxes for ‘rich friends’ waived

PTI August 11, 2022 17:36 IST

Citing the defence recruitment scheme, reduction in States share in central taxes from 42% to 29%, GST imposed on food item, Mr. Kejriwal asked where was all the money going

Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal. | Photo Credit: PTI

There seems to be something wrong with the Centre’s finances the way it is “strongly opposing” free facilities for people, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on August 11. Citing the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme, reduction in States share in central taxes from 42% to 29%, Goods and Services Tax (GST) imposed on food items and 25% cut in MNREGA fund, Mr. Kejriwal asked where was all the money going. Also Read Explained | What is the controversy over GST levies on food? He said the Centre collects huge amount of taxes, including Rs 3.5 lakh per annum on petrol and diesel, and was still against providing people of the country free education, healthcare and other facilities. “What has happened all of sudden that Centre is citing lack of funds even for paying pension to soldiers. There seems to be something wrong with its finances,” he said. Mr. Kejriwal hit out at the Centre, claiming it waived Rs 10 lakh crore of loans and Rs 5 lakh crore of taxes of super rich people and their companies.



