Kejriwal re-elected AAP national convener

NEW DELHI

13 September 2021 05:31 IST

This is Delhi CM’s third term at the post

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was on Sunday re-elected as the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party for five years. This is Mr. Kejriwal’s third term at the post. Pankaj Gupta was named the national secretary, and N.D. Gupta, the national treasurer.

The AAP, in a statement, said the national council met on Saturday and elected the new national executive. The meeting was presided over by Mr. Kejriwal. At the meeting, 34 new national executive members were elected. The executive members include Mr. Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Imran Hussain, Rajendra Pal Gautam, Raghav Chadha, Atishi, Rakhi Birla among others.

The party said the new executive unanimously agreed to re-elect Mr. Kejriwal as the national convener. “Mr. Kejriwal stood for the party and its ideology even in the most unprecedented times and it would be the wisest decision to elect him for the third time consecutively,” the party said.

