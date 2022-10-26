Kejriwal now trying to be Hindu: BJP on demand for Lakshmi, Ganesha images on currency notes

BJP spokespersons Sambit Patra. File | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The BJP on Wednesday cited past comments of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal to claim that his demand for having images of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on currency notes is the height of U-turn as he is "trying" to be a Hindu to divert attention from his party's "anti-Hindu" mindset.

"He is doing political drama to divert people's attention from the flaws of his government and the anti-Hindu mindset of the Aam Aadmi Party. What Kejriwal has said in his press conference is another extension of his U-turn politics. His hypocrisy is on show," BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra told reporters.

He noted that the AAP government had recently warned people celebrating Diwali with firecrackers of legal action.

Mr. Patra also referred to AAP leader Rajendra Pal Gautam's presence at a controversial religious conversion event recently where pledge to not worship Hindu deities was taken.

Mr. Gautam "abused" and "mocked" deities but he remains in the AAP, he said, claiming that his removal as a minister in the Kejriwal government was an eyewash.

Mr. Kejriwal on Wednesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have images of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on currency notes.

During a media briefing, he said the images of Ganesha and Lakshmi could be printed on fresh currency notes. He added that the new notes could have an image of Mahatma Gandhi on one side and the two deities on the other.

The BJP spokesperson also noted that Mr. Kejriwal had once spoken against the construction of Ram temple and said a hospital should be built at the site in Ayodhya.

He said, "People should watch the video in which Kejriwal is saying that he would not go to Ram temple for worship at any cost because Lord Ram will not accept that worship." Internet is full of his "anti-Hindu" remarks, he said, and also referred to the alleged involvement of Tahir Hussain, then a AAP leader, in the Delhi riots.

The BJP spokesperson also raised Mr. Kejriwal's attack on BJP leaders for their support to the movie 'The Kashmir Files', which was based on the sufferings of Kashmiri Pandits following the outbreak of militancy in the Valley. He had mocked the movie and is now trying to be a Hindu, Mr. Patra claimed.

Mr. Kejriwal had then rejected the BJP's demand to waive tax on the film and mocked its leaders' support to the movie.

Mr. Patra alleged, "Kejriwal refused to give jobs to Kashmiri people in Delhi. Kejriwal who laughs at Kashmiri Hindus is suddenly trying to become a Hindu. Greed of power has forced him to wear a mask." The BJP leader claimed that Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi have their blessings on India and PM Modi due to his hardwork and commitment. That is why, India has gone on to become the fifth largest economy in the world from 11th in the last decade, he said.

It is due to the divine blessings that India is a leading economy and is acknowledged as a bright spot in the word amid fears of recession, Mr. Patra said. Mr. Patra alleged that opposing Hinduism has been Mr. Kejriwal's habit he is now trying to become a devotee of Ganesh and Lakshmi.