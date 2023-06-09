Kejriwal moves Gujarat High Court seeking review of its order on PM’s degree

June 09, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - AHMEDABAD

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday moved the Gujarat High Court seeking a review of its March order, setting aside a directive of the Central Information Commission to Gujarat University to “search for information” regarding the postgraduate degree of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Justice Biren Vaishnav admitted the review petition and issued notice to Gujarat University, the Union government, the Chief Information Commissioner and former CIC M. Sridhar Acharyulu, who had passed the order. The next hearing is scheduled for June 30.

In his review petition, Mr. Kejriwal said the postgraduate degree of Mr. Modi was not available on the website of the university or elsewhere in public domain as claimed by the university and as submitted by Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta, who appeared on behalf of the university.

He submitted that the display of “degree” on the official website was the primary and main ground for seeking a review of the court’s earlier order. The AAP chief sought a stay on the implementation, operation and execution of the March verdict until final disposal of the review plea. He also sought a review of the ₹25,000 cost imposed on him by the High Court.

Following the verdict in March, the university filed a criminal defamation case against Mr. Kejriwal and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh for causing damage to the reputation of the institution.