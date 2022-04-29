Kejriwal meets Mamata Banerjee in Delhi

Special Correspondent April 29, 2022 22:57 IST

This is the first meeting between the CMs after AAP’s resounding victory in Punjab Assembly elections

File photo: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. The CMs met in Delhi on Friday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu photo library

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Delhi. This is the first meeting between Mr. Kejriwal and Ms. Banerjee after the Aam Aadmi Party’s resounding victory in the recent Assembly elections in Punjab. Informed sources described the meeting as a courtesy call. The meeting lasted for more than an hour. There were no details forthcoming about the discussions between the two. The meeting comes at an important juncture where both the AAP and the Trinamool are trying to ensure a pan-India presence for themselves and both are competing for the leadership role in the opposition space. Ms. Banerjee is in town to attend the joint conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices scheduled for Saturday. As of now, she does not have any other political engagement in Delhi.



