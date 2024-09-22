Kejriwal lashes out at PM Modi, BJP; poses five questions to RSS chief

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who recently stepped down from the post in the wake of corruption allegations, on Sunday (September 22, 2024) lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking the RSS if it agreed with the BJP’s politics of using Central agencies to break up parties and topple opposition governments, and inducting “corrupt” leaders into its fold.

In his first ‘Janta ki Adalat’ public meeting at Jantar Mantar following his resignation as Delhi chief minister, Mr. Kejriwal asked five questions to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, including if the BJP’s rule on age of retirement also applied to Modi as it did for L.K. Advani.

He questioned Mr. Bhagwat if he agreed with the BJP’s politics of calling politicians “corrupt” and then inducting them into its fold.

The AAP chief, in another question, asked Mr. Bhagwat how he felt when BJP chief J.P. Nadda said his party did not need the RSS, which is the saffron party’s ideological mentor.

Released on bail from Tihar jail on September 13 after over five months in prison in connection with the excise policy case, Mr. Kejriwal asserted that he joined politics to serve the country and not for any greed for power or post.

“Have only earned love in last 10 years, that is why people are offering me their homes to stay in. Will leave CM residence when Navratras begin and come and stay in your homes,” said the ex-Delhi CM.

The former chief minister also said that he resigned because he was hurt by the corruption allegations against him and added that he had only earned respect, not money, during the past 10 years.

Further taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Kejriwal cited a norm Mr. Modi has enforced in the BJP that leaders should retire at 75. He questioned if Mr. Modi was ready to retire at 75.

“There was rule in BJP that leaders would retire when they reach 75 years. Will this not apply to PM Modi?,” asked the AAP chief.

He said the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls were an “agni pariksha” for him and urged people not to vote for him if they thought he was dishonest.

The AAP supremo added he would move out of the chief minister’s official residence after the “shraddh” period during Navratri and go live among the people, who had been offering him accommodation.

