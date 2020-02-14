National

Kejriwal invites PM Modi for his swearing-in ceremony on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minsiter Arvind Kejriwal exchange greetings during an event in New Delhi. File photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minsiter Arvind Kejriwal exchange greetings during an event in New Delhi. File photo  

Mr. Kejriwal will take oath as Delhi Chief minister along with his cabinet at Ramlila Maidan at 10 am on Sunday.

AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his swearing-in ceremony on Sunday.

AAP sources said an invite was sent to the Prime Minister on Thursday.

Mr. Kejriwal will take oath as Delhi Chief minister along with his cabinet at Ramlila Maidan at 10 am on Sunday.

Mr. Kejriwal will take oath with the people of Delhi who have reposed their faith in his leadership, he added.

The AAP returned to power winning 62 of the 70 assembly seats in the election held on February 8.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 14, 2020 1:53:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kejriwal-invites-pm-modi-for-his-swearing-in-ceremony-on-sunday/article30818944.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY