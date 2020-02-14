Kejriwal invites PM Modi for his swearing-in ceremony on Sunday

AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his swearing-in ceremony on Sunday.

AAP sources said an invite was sent to the Prime Minister on Thursday.

Mr. Kejriwal will take oath as Delhi Chief minister along with his cabinet at Ramlila Maidan at 10 am on Sunday.

Mr. Kejriwal will take oath with the people of Delhi who have reposed their faith in his leadership, he added.

The AAP returned to power winning 62 of the 70 assembly seats in the election held on February 8.