BJP incompetent to handle Kashmir: Kejriwal

It should cancel bonds signed by Kashmiri Pandits under PM Relief Plan: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday demanded an action plan from the Union government on how it aimed to stop the genocide and killings of Kashmiri Pandits, Hindus and Army men in the Valley. He said that every time there was a killing in Kashmir, the Union Home Minister called a “high-level” meeting, which was “only a gimmick” as Kashmir is in dire need of immediate measures to tackle terrorism on the ground.

“In the past 30 years, there have been two incidents of genocides and exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. Both of them happened under the watch of a BJP government. This means BJP is incompetent to handle Kashmir. The Centre should accept and agree with all the demands Kashmiri Pandits have made and provide them the highest levels of protection and security to make them feel safe,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

Mr. Kejriwal was addressing a Jan Aakrosh rally organised by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at Jantar Mantar to remember those who were killed. He said the entire nation had been rattled with the way violence was unfolding in the Kashmir Valley and that there was a great degree of anger towards the current situation there.

He assured every single resident of Jammu and Kashmir that the AAP was there for them and that it would not falter in taking any necessary step in ensuring peace in their households.

“I will soon meet Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the situation with him. The entire country is here to protect Kashmir. We will definitely find a solution,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that the only demand of Kashmiri Pandits was to provide them the bare minimum, which is to protect them from being murdered.

He also demanded that the Centre immediately cancel the bonds that Kashmiri Pandits were “forced to sign” under the PM Relief Plan that said they cannot work outside Kashmir.