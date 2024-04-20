GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Kejriwal being pushed towards 'slow death' by denying insulin, doctor's consultations: AAP

Aam Aadmi Party alleges Delhi CM Kejriwal denied insulin in Tihar jail, pushing him towards “slow death”

April 20, 2024 03:46 pm | Updated 03:46 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
AAP Leader Saurabh Bhardwaj addresses a press conference at AAP Headquarters in New Delhi on April 16, 2024.

AAP Leader Saurabh Bhardwaj addresses a press conference at AAP Headquarters in New Delhi on April 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on April 20 alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is being pushed towards a “slow death” inside Tihar jail by denying him insulin and consultations with his doctor.

Mr. Kejriwal, who has Type-2 diabetes, has been asking for insulin and a video conferencing with his family doctor but his requests are being denied by the jail administration, party spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said in a press conference.

Arvind Kejriwal being denied his medicines in jail as part of a larger conspiracy: Atishi

"I want to say with full responsibility that a conspiracy is underway for the slow death of Kejriwal," Mr. Bharadwaj claimed citing blood sugar readings of the Chief Minister in jail.

He also slammed the Tihar administration, the BJP, the Centre and Delhi L-G for allegedly denying insulin to Mr. Kejriwal and said the Delhi Chief Minister had been suffering from diabetes for the last 20-22 years.

Kejriwal eating mangoes, sweets despite type 2 diabetes to make grounds for bail, ED tells court

On April 19, the Chief Minister council senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi said Mr. Kejriwal has not been administered insulin to control his sugar levels since his arrest, terming it “shocking” and “alarming”.

The ED had on April 18 claimed before the court that Mr. Kejriwal was eating food high in sugar like mangoes and sweets every day, despite having Type-2 diabetes, to create grounds for medical bail.

AAP’s Sanjay Singh says ‘Anything can happen to Arvind Kejriwal in jail’

Mr. Kejriwal, however, refuted the ED’s claims by asserting before a court that the food he consumed was in conformity with the diet chart prepared by his doctor.

“Out of 48 meals sent from home, only three times mangoes were there…,” Mr. Singhvi told the court.

Mr. Bharadwaj said Mr. Kejriwal was allowed by the court to use a machine in the jail to monitor his daily blood sugar levels.

"Overall, it was a conspiracy to finish Kejriwal so his multiple organ damage and when he comes out of jail after 2-4 months he goes for treatment of kidney, heart and other organs," said Mr. Bharadwaj, who holds the portfolio of health in Delhi Government.

Related Topics

Delhi / Aam Aadmi Party / politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.