Keep an eye on Manipur people living in Delhi, police stations told 

July 15, 2023 04:05 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi police have sounded an alert at all police stations to keep a watch on the tribal and non-tribal communities from Manipur who are living in Delhi. Police have been instructed that the social media accounts of the community members may also be monitored.

A senior police officer told The Hindu that the communication was a precautionary measure in view of a barrage of misleading and fake messages on social media that could provoke violence.

Ethnic violence between the tribal Kuki and non-tribal Meitei communities erupted in Manipur on May 3 which has claimed more than 140 lives and displaced more than 54,000 people. Sporadic violence continues in the northeastern State even after two months since the violence started, triggered by a tribal solidarity march on May 3. Internet remains suspended in Manipur.

The Delhi police have been instructed to keep a close eye on the online and offline activities of the members of Manipur’s Meitei and Kuki communities based on an intelligence input regarding possible law and order situation.

In a letter to Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) of all the 15 districts and other senior officers, the DCP, Special Branch said that “keeping in view the sensitivity of the matter” it is suggested to keep a close watch on their activities.

Sizeable population

Delhi has a sizeable population from Manipur in areas such as Munirka, Safdarjung Enclave, Kishangarh, Vijay Nagar, Burari, Mahipalpur, Khirki Extension, Mukhrjee Nagar, Sunlight Colony, Nehru Vihar, Gandhi Vihar, Shanti Niketan, and Rajouri Garden, along with students in JNU hostel and DU main campus.

When asked about the order, a senior Delhi police officer said the police were in touch with the people from the State on a regular basis.

“Beat officers and SHOs of these areas keep meeting the seniors of both communities to maintain calm and assure them of safety,” he said.

