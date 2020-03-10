Keen tussle on for Manipur’s lone Rajya Sabha seat

GUWAHATI

10 March 2020 21:51 IST

Congress banking on rebels MLAs

The political upheaval in Madhya Pradesh has put the spotlight on seven ‘rebel’ Congress MLAs in Manipur ahead of the election to the lone Rajya Sabha seat in the State on March 26.

The seat is held by Kshetrimayum Bhabananda of the BJP, whose term ends in April.

The Congress in Manipur has 28 MLAs, but eight of them switched over to the BJP to help Nongthombam Biren form a coalition government in 2017. The BJP had won 21 of the 60 seats.

Of the eight MLAs who switched allegiance, Thounaojam Shyamkumar became the Forest Minister in the BJP-led government and a case regarding his political status is pending in the Supreme Court. The other seven have claimed they are very much Congress MLAs.

“Our candidate has a chance if the rebel Congress MLAs do not side with BJP. We are also hopeful of getting the vote of a Muslim Independent MLA,” a senior Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee leader said.

The Congress is also banking on the BJP’s regional allies, specifically the Naga People’s Front (NPF), for its candidate to sail through. There has been some friction between the BJP and the NPF, which is a rival of the saffron party in adjoining Nagaland.

The State Congress extended the deadline for filing nomination for the RS seat from March 9 to March 12 after only one candidate, party spokesperson and academic Ningombam Bupenda Meitei, submitted his papers.

“I have met all our party MLAs at a personal level and have received positive vibes from them,” Mr. Meitei told The Hindu from Imphal on Tuesday.

What has also buoyed the Congress is the reported tussle within the BJP for selecting the “right” candidate. While a section of the party leaders want Mr Bhabananda to be renominated, others have been batting for BJP veteran and former Union Minister Thounaojam Chaoba.

The BJP is learnt to have asked Mr. Bhabananda, who is also the State BJP president, to choose between another Rajya Sabha term or shepherding the party’s State unit.