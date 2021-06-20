Keel of additional Krivak class second frigate laid

Stealth ship is being built by Goa Shipyard Limited with technology transfer from Russia

The keel of the second frigate, of additional Krivak class stealth ships, being built with technology transfer from Russia by the Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) was laid by Vice Chief of Naval Staff Vice Adm G Ashok Kumar on Friday.

“Keel laying is a major milestone activity in the construction of any ship symbolising formal commencement of the construction process. The keel for the first ship was laid on January 29, 2021. It would be delivered in 2026 and the second ship after 6 months,” the Navy said.

Vice Adm Kumar said it was for the first time that these vessels, with such technological complexity, were being constructed indigenously at the GSL.

“He said a large number of major equipment are being substituted with indigenous equivalents, in addition to use of significant indigenous build material. The entire hulls of the ships are also being built with indigenous steel,” the statement quoted Vice Adm Kumar as having said.

In October 2016, India and Russia signed an Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) for four Krivak or Talwar stealth frigates — two to be procured directly from Russia and two to be built by the GSL. Following that, India signed a $1-billion deal with Russia for the direct purchase. The basic structures of the two frigates are already ready at the Yantar shipyard in Russia and are now being completed.

In November 2018, the GSL signed a $500-million deal with Rosoboronexport of Russia for material, design and specialists assistance to locally manufacture two stealth frigates and in January 2019 the contract was signed between the Ministry of Defence and the GSL.

The engines for the ships are supplied by Zorya Nashproekt of Ukraine. Four gas turbine engines, gear boxes and specialist support will cost around $50-million per ship, officials had said earlier.

India had earlier procured six Krivak class frigates weighing around 4000 tonnes in two different batches, the Talwar class and the upgraded Teg class. The four ships to be built will weigh 300 tonnes more than the earlier ones and will be armed with BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, the Navy said earlier.