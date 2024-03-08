GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kedarnath Dham to reopen on May 10 for devotees

The announcement was made on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri.

March 08, 2024 12:38 pm | Updated 12:38 pm IST - New Delhi

ANI
A view of Kedarnath temple covered in snow after fresh snowfall, in Rudraprayag. File photo

A view of Kedarnath temple covered in snow after fresh snowfall, in Rudraprayag. File photo | Photo Credit: ANI

In a recent announcement, the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee revealed that the doors of the eleventh Jyotirlinga, Shri Kedarnath Dham, will open for pilgrims on May 10 at 7 am this year.

The announcement was made on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri.

Also read: PM Modi’s meditation cave in Uttarakhand pulls tourists after pandemic lull

The journey will commence with the departure of the Panchmukhi Doli on May 6, making its way through various stops before reaching the sacred destination of Kedarnath Dham on the evening of May 9.

This significant decision was made during a religious ceremony held today, conducted in the presence of Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee President Ajendra Ajay.

The ceremony took place at the Pachkadar Gaddi Sthal Shri Omkareshwar Temple in Uttarakhand's Ukhimath.During winters there is a heavy snowfall and all the routes are closed for six months and at that time the idol is shifted to Ukhimath and reinstalled again during the month of April and May.

Every year, the doors of Kedarnath are closed two days after Diwali, on the occasion of Bhai Dooj for the winter season and reopen in the month of April or May.

This year, the doors of the temple were closed on November 15 amidst the devotional sounds of the Indian Army Band, which was witnessed by two thousand five hundred pilgrims.

Char Dham Yatra

The Kedarnath temple is one of the most revered temples in the country dedicated to Lord Shiva and people from across the country visit the temple during the six months when the temple is open.

Every year, thousands of devotees visit Kedarnath to offer prayers to Lord Shiva. The Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand is one of the most popular Hindu pilgrimages in India. This pilgrimage is a tour of four holy sites - Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri - nestled high up in the Himalayas.

Related Topics

hinduism / religious festival or holiday / Uttarakhand

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.