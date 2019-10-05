KCR submits memo to PM on 22 issues

Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Friday for the first time after he assumed power for the second consecutive term and submitted memoranda on several issues that are important for the State.

Earlier, the Chief Minister also called on Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

In a meeting that lasted for more than an hour, Mr.Rao submitted detailed memoranda on 22 issues.

While most of the issues were related to the assurances given under the AP State Re-organisation Act, 2014, KCR once again requested financial assistance for Mission Kakatiya. Mr. Rao sought release of ₹450 crore, the fifth instalment of assistance for backward districts in Telangana, establishment of Indian Institute of Management (IIM), sanction of Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) to the State, sanction of IIIT under PPP mode at Karimnagar and for setting up of National Institute of Design (NID) in Hyderabad (Its location was shifted to Visakhapatnam after bifurcation).

He also sought 23 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV) in new districts and setting up of steel plant at Bayyaram in Khammam district as assured under the State Reorganisation Act. He requested the Prime Minister for funds for completion of pending railway projects in the State and expediting the work, revival of Cement Corporation of India unit in Adilabad district with the help of National Highways Authority of India, release of funds for National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) at Zaheerabad in Medak district and development of Hyderabad – Nagpur and Warangal-Hyderabad Industrial Corridors. Mr.Rao represented for enhancement of reservations for BCs to 33% in employment and education besides 15% reservation to SCs and 10% to STs. He raised two issues related to reservation for which the State Assembly adopted resolutions- one on sub-categorisation of SCs in the State and 33%t reservation for OBCs and women in Parliament and State legislatures. He sought enhancement of number of judges in Telangana High Court from 24 to 42.

The Chief Minister urged the Prime Minister that the Union government should bear full cost for road works in Left-wing extremism affected areas instead of 60:40 ratio and one-time grant-in-aid of ₹1,000 crore for the Warangal Textile Park, sanction of revised cost for Flood Flow Canal, full Central funding for Tribal University as Central University in Warangal, allotment of PMGSY funds for upgrading 4,000 km of roads and to declare Ramappa temple as World Heritage site.