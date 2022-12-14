  1. EPaper
KCR inaugurates Bharat Rashtra Samithi party office in Delhi 

Akhilesh Yadav and H. D. Kumaraswamy were present at the inauguration of the Delhi office of K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s renamed party, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi

December 14, 2022 04:58 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao takes part in the inauguration of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi party office in New Delhi accompanied by Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav and Janata Dal (S) leader H. D. Kumaraswamy

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao takes part in the inauguration of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi party office in New Delhi accompanied by Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav and Janata Dal (S) leader H. D. Kumaraswamy | Photo Credit: Twitter/@hd_kumaraswamy

Taking the first step towards carving out a bigger role for himself at the national political stage, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday inaugurated the office of his newly renamed party, Bharat Rashtra Samithi, in Delhi. Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav and Janata Dal (S) leader H. D. Kumaraswamy were present during the ceremony.

The Election Commission on December 8th had approved the change of name of Telangana Rashtra Samithi to Bharat Rashtra Samithi as per the party’s request.

“With the inauguration of the party office in the national capital, the party start its journey as national political party under KCR’s leadership and will expand its footprint across the country,” BRS MP Ranjith Reddy said.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi was launched in April 2001 on the demand of separate Telangana state.

Earlier this year, Mr. Rao had declared his ambition to play a larger role in national politics trying to construct a third front against both the BJP and the Congress. As part of this effort, he has had meetings with DMK President M. K. Stalin, JD(S) patriarch Deve Gowda and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar.

