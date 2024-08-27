Kavitha walks out of Tihar Jail, vows to ‘pay back with interest’

Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) MLC K. Kavitha was released from the Tihar jail in New Delhi around 9.30 p.m. after the completion of legal formalities though the Supreme Court granted her bail in the afternoon on Tuesday (August 27, 2024).

As she walked out of the jail, she turned emotional seeing her husband Anil Kumar, brother K.T. Rama Rao and her son Aditya. She hugged her son and husband and kissed her brother’s hand, who were the first to receive her. With tears running down her cheeks, an emotional Kavitha said she had turned emotional seeing her son, brother and husband after more than five months. BRS MLA T. Harish Rao and other senior leaders were also present.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K. Kavitha speaks to media after walking out of Tihar Jail on Tuesday (August 27, 2024). | Video Credit: By Arrangement

It was difficult to leave her son for five months and those responsible for sending her to jail would be paid back with interest, she said as the BRS supporters raised slogans ‘Jai Telangana’.

Ms. Kavitha said her case was purely political and the entire country knew that she was put in jail because of politics. She said she did not commit any mistake and she would fight out. “I am KCR’s daughter and I can never do wrong. With my arrest, they (apparently referring to the BJP) further made BRS and KCR unbreakable.”

Later, she went to the BRS party office in New Delhi where the party MPs, MLAs and MLCs were waiting to receive her. A visibly relieved Kavitha offered sweets to her son, Mr. KTR and others. A large number of BRS supporters also turned up at the party office. She thanked the party cadre for standing behind her at the time of such crisis and said she would never forget this.

Speaking to The Hindu, a senior leader said that Ms. Kavitha would arrive in Hyderabad on Wednesday afternoon. The party would take out a rally to welcome her. She would first meet her parents at their home in Nandi Nagar and may go to the party office later.

