2 arrested for supporting terrorists in Kathua attack

The J&K Police on Thursday claimed a breakthrough in the Kathua attack, which left five soldiers dead on July 8, with the arrest of two locals who allegedly provided support to these attackers.

A police spokesman said the names of two locals emerged during “a meticulous investigation”. The police described these locals as “overground workers” of the militants.

The police identified the two locals as Layaqat Ali alias Pawu, a resident of Ward No. 07, Kalna Dhanu Parole, Kathua’s Billawar and Mool Raj alias Jenju, a resident of Bowli Mohalla Malhar, Kathua’s Malhar area.

“The further investigation is going on,” the police said.

Five Army personnel were killed and five injured when militants laid an ambush on a Army convoy in Kathua’s Badnota area.

The police said the arrest of the duo was a “significant breakthrough” in the ongoing efforts to counter terrorist activities. “The two overground workers were supporting terror related activities,” the police said.

The police said these individuals were also found “to have purposefully withheld crucial information by not disclosing it to police in time”. “Both the individuals deliberately chose not to disclose vital information to the police, thereby obstructing efforts to prevent terrorist actions,” the police added.

Over 100 individuals were questioned in connection with this case. “Preventive measures have been taken against more than 40 individuals to mitigate further risks and disrupt any potential support systems for terrorist activities,” the police said.

“The arrest of these locals is a testament to our resolve. We urge the public to remain alert and report any suspicious activities to their nearest police station,” the police said.

Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi on Thursday visited north Kashmir’s Kupwara.

A spokesman said General Dwivedi paid homage to the slain soldier, Naik Dilwar Khan, who died on Wednesday after sustaining injuries in an encounter in the Kowut area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

“The COAS and all ranks of the Indian Army salute his immense valour and sacrifice and stand firm with the bereaved family in this hour of grief,” the spokesman said.

