GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

2 arrested for supporting terrorists in Kathua attack

The arrested individuals are allegedly “overground workers” for militants who have helped with logistics for the attack that claimed the lives of 5 security personnel

Updated - July 26, 2024 12:38 am IST

Published - July 25, 2024 09:15 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi lays a wreath on the mortal remains of martyr Naik Dilwar Khan, who laid down his life in the line of duty.

Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi lays a wreath on the mortal remains of martyr Naik Dilwar Khan, who laid down his life in the line of duty. | Photo Credit: PTI

The J&K Police on Thursday claimed a breakthrough in the Kathua attack, which left five soldiers dead on July 8, with the arrest of two locals who allegedly provided support to these attackers.

A police spokesman said the names of two locals emerged during “a meticulous investigation”. The police described these locals as “overground workers” of the militants. 

Why is militancy on the rise in Jammu? | Explained

The police identified the two locals as Layaqat Ali alias Pawu, a resident of Ward No. 07, Kalna Dhanu Parole, Kathua’s Billawar and Mool Raj alias Jenju, a resident of Bowli Mohalla Malhar, Kathua’s Malhar area.

“The further investigation is going on,” the police said.

Five Army personnel were killed and five injured when militants laid an ambush on a Army convoy in Kathua’s Badnota area.

Related Stories

The police said the arrest of the duo was a “significant breakthrough” in the ongoing efforts to counter terrorist activities. “The two overground workers were supporting terror related activities,” the police said.

The police said these individuals were also found “to have purposefully withheld crucial information by not disclosing it to police in time”. “Both the individuals deliberately chose not to disclose vital information to the police, thereby obstructing efforts to prevent terrorist actions,” the police added.

Over 100 individuals were questioned in connection with this case. “Preventive measures have been taken against more than 40 individuals to mitigate further risks and disrupt any potential support systems for terrorist activities,” the police said.

“The arrest of these locals is a testament to our resolve. We urge the public to remain alert and report any suspicious activities to their nearest police station,” the police said.

Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi on Thursday visited north Kashmir’s Kupwara.

A spokesman said General Dwivedi paid homage to the slain soldier, Naik Dilwar Khan, who died on Wednesday after sustaining injuries in an encounter in the Kowut area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

“The COAS and all ranks of the Indian Army salute his immense valour and sacrifice and stand firm with the bereaved family in this hour of grief,” the spokesman said.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.