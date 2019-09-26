Kashmiri students reject Adityanath’s invite

Kashmiri students of Aligarh Muslim University have rejected the invitation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to discuss the advantages of the removal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Mr. Adityanath on Wednesday invited 40 Kashmiri students from different districts of the State through magistrates to share their concerns.

Bilal Majid, a Ph.D scholar in the Department of History, told The Hindu that the Kashmiri students had unanimously decided not to accept the invite as it could be used “to perpetuate the propaganda that everything is normal in Kashmir.” He said the district administration pursued them but they politely declined. “Our conscience doesn’t allow us. However, if there are one or two students who want to go, they could attend the meeting in their personal capacity. We don’t have a separate body but like at the time of Id when we refused the J&K Governor’s offer, this time too most of us decided not to go,” said Mr. Majid, who hails from Pulwama.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a Ph.D scholar from the Department of Law described the move as a “photo opportunity” when “the world was watching.” He said the invitation did not evoke a positive response among Kashmiri students as Mr. Adityanath’s record vis-a-vis the protection of Muslims was “poor.”

Asked whether it could be an opportunity to discuss the issue with the political leadership, the student from Anantnag said no political leader from the ruling party had visited the Kashmir Valley since August 5. “We are not the voice of Kashmir and we don’t know what role Mr. Adityanath has in the dialogue on Kashmir. It seems like an attempt to show the world that the ‘cream’ of Kashmir is meeting the political leadership.”

Mr. Majid said those who could discuss the ‘issue’ were languishing in jails. “No political leader, including those who stood by India, was taken into confidence before abrogation. What will we discuss? We are students. Our grievances could be resolved at the university level.”

Rakesh Kumar Malpani, Additional District Magistrate (City), refused to comment while Smita Singh, District Minority Officer, said some students from Jammu and Kashmir from a private university in the district had agreed to travel.

Shafey Kidwai, AMU spokesperson, said the official message had been conveyed to the students. “The university will make arrangements for those who want to go to Lucknow. However, we are not putting any pressure on them.” A similar invitation has also been sent to district magistrates of Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar where a number of Kashmiri students are studying in private universities.