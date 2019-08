Celebrating the abrogation of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, the Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora organised a meeting of the community members in Houston with the head of the BJP’s foreign affairs department, Vijay Chauthaiwale.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Chauthaiwale said he could feel the joy, positive vibrations and excitement in the community following the recent transformational changes.