Kashmiri Pandit shot dead in Shopian, say police

Army jawans stand guard near encounter site in Shopian district. Photo for illustration purpose only. | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

ADVERTISEMENT

Militants shot dead a Kashmiri Pandit in Choudry Gund area in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on October 15, 2022.

Preliminary reports suggested that the victim was fired upon by militants on the lawns of his residential house.

Also read: Panic-stricken Kashmiri Pandit staffers firm on relocation from Kashmir Valley

The police said terrorists fired upon the civilian while he was on way to orchard in Chowdari Gund Shopian. "Area has been cordoned off. Search is in progress," the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim was identified as Pooran Krishan Bhat son of Tarak Nath Bhat.

Militants have killed several members belonging to the minority community in Kashmir this year, which included a school teacher and a government employee.