Kashmiri Pandit shot dead in Shopian, say police

The victim was identified as Pooran Krishan Bhat son of Tarak Nath Bhat.

The Hindu Bureau Srinagar
October 15, 2022 15:04 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Army jawans stand guard near encounter site in Shopian district. Photo for illustration purpose only. | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

ADVERTISEMENT

Militants shot dead a Kashmiri Pandit in Choudry Gund area in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on October 15, 2022.

Preliminary reports suggested that the victim was fired upon by militants on the lawns of his residential house.

Also read: Panic-stricken Kashmiri Pandit staffers firm on relocation from Kashmir Valley

The police said terrorists fired upon the civilian while he was on way to orchard in Chowdari Gund Shopian. "Area has been cordoned off. Search is in progress," the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim was identified as Pooran Krishan Bhat son of Tarak Nath Bhat.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Militants have killed several members belonging to the minority community in Kashmir this year, which included a school teacher and a government employee.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Jammu and Kashmir
act of terror

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app