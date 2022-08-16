Kashmiri Pandit shot dead, brother injured in militant attack in J&K’s Shopian
Militants have stepped up attacks in the Kashmir valley over the past weekSrinagar:
Militants shot dead a civilian and injured another, both members of minority Kashmiri Pandit community, in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday.
According to the police, terrorists fired upon civilians in an apple orchard in Chotipora area of Shopian.
Police has confirmed that one person has died and one was injured. “Injured person has been shifted to hospital. The area has been cordoned off,” the police said.
Officials said the victims are brothers. They were identified as Sunil Kumar and Pintu Kumar, sons of Arjun Nath Kumar in Chotigam area.
“Sunil died on the spot,” officials said.
Militants have stepped up attacks in the Kashmir valley over the past week. A policeman was killed in Nowhatta on Sunday and a migrant labourer in Bandipora last week.
Two grenade attacks took place in Budgam and Srinagar districts on Monday. One minority member was injured in the Budgam incident in Gopalpora area.
(With inputs from PTI)
