Kashmiri Pandit shot dead, brother injured in militant attack in J&K’s Shopian

Militants have stepped up attacks in the Kashmir valley over the past week

The Hindu Bureau Srinagar:
August 16, 2022 12:59 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir. File | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

Militants shot dead a civilian and injured another, both members of minority Kashmiri Pandit community, in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday. 

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, terrorists fired upon civilians in an apple orchard in Chotipora area of Shopian. 

Also read | Policeman, injured in Srinagar shootout, dies: J&K Police 

Police has confirmed that one person has died and one was injured. “Injured person has been shifted to hospital. The area has been cordoned off,” the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials said the victims are brothers. They were identified as Sunil Kumar and Pintu Kumar, sons of Arjun Nath Kumar in Chotigam area. 

“Sunil died on the spot,” officials said. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Militants have stepped up attacks in the Kashmir valley over the past week. A policeman was killed in Nowhatta on Sunday and a migrant labourer in Bandipora last week.

Two grenade attacks took place in Budgam and Srinagar districts on Monday. One minority member was injured in the Budgam incident in Gopalpora area.

(With inputs from PTI)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Jammu and Kashmir
terrorism (crime)
Srinagar
murder

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app