Kashmiri Pandit killer among two gunned down, say J&K Police

February 28, 2023 08:27 am | Updated March 01, 2023 01:16 am IST - Srinagar

One Army jawan killed and another injured in the encounter at Awantipora in south Kashmir; one of the terrorists was associated with the Hizbul Mujahideen and the Resistance Front, say police

The Hindu Bureau

A bullet-ridden glass is seen after an encounter with security forces that left two terrorists dead in Pulwama on February 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Two militants, including the one who was behind the killing of Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma on February 26 morning in Pulwama’s Achan area, were killed by security forces in south Kashmir’s Awantipora area. One Army jawan was killed and another injured in the encounter.

While one militant was killed in the midnight operation, one more militant was shot dead during the ongoing Awantipora operation, taking the toll to two, the police said.

“The killed terrorist [midnight encounter] is identified as Aqib Mushtaq Bhat of Pulwama, an ‘A’ category militant. He initially worked for the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit. Nowadays, he has been working with the TRF [The Resistance Front]. The killer of late Sanjay Sharma has been neutralised,” Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Vijay Kumar said.

The militant was trapped during a midnight anti-militancy operation in Padgampora locality of Pulwama’s Awantipora area, the police said.

“One of the militants had also taken refugee in the mosque and was tactfully neutrailised without any damage to the mosque. Extreme caution and limited firepower was used in view of the sacred precincts. Civilians praying inside were also evacuated on time preventing any collateral damage,” Mr. Kumar said.

The second militant, who was holed up inside a bathroom of an adjacent building, was neutralised cautiously, as 14 trapped civilians were rescued from the place first, he added.

Two soldiers were injured in the initial exchange of fire with the trapped militant. One soldier died after succumbing to his injuries and another is being treated at the Army’s base hospital in Srinagar, officials said.

Slain militant Aqib was active since January 2021 and Aijaz was active since May 2022, according to police records.

One AK-47 rifle, one AKS-74u rifle, one pistol, two grenades, two pouches, five AK magazines, two pistol magazines and two AADHAAR cards were recovered from the encounter site.

“Investigation so far revealed that both the militants, although joined through different militant organisations, had come together to conspire and attack minorities, outsiders, other vulnerable targets and security forces,” the officer said.

Sharma’s killing had instilled fear among Pandits living in the Kashmir valley. J&K’s regional parties and locals have condemned the killing.

