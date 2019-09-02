Kashmiri journalist stopped from flying to Germany in Delhi

A Kashmiri journalist was stopped from flying to Germany at the Delhi airport on Saturday night.

Gowhar Geelani, author of ‘Kashmir: Rage and Reason’, said he was told by the immigration officials that he was not allowed to travel as they had orders from the J&K administration.

Mr. Geelani was on way to Bonn to participate in an advanced journalist training programme as Editor of Deutsche Welle, Germany’s international public broadcaster.

“My passport and boarding passes were with him [immigration officer] and he categorically told me: Sir, you cannot fly abroad. J&K State government has flagged the issue,” Mr. Geelani said.

“I tried to enquire what my fault was and why I was being denied my right to employment and right to travel, but he wouldn’t answer my questions. He kept repeating the line ‘I am only following the orders of my seniors’.”

He added that he was not told about any lookout circular issued against him.

“I do not understand what unknown crimes I have committed for which I was denied my right to employment, right to travel, and right to free speech. I feel threatened in Delhi and Kashmir. I fear for my life, family and career. Kashmir deserves freedom of expression and freedom after expression,” he said.