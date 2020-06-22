Kashmiri art turns to virtual fairs

In a first, scores of Kashmir valley artisans and carpet sellers are mulling over participation in virtual or online fairs to tide over the slump in the sales caused by the lockdown imposed to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials said handicrafts and handloom businesses were facing tough challenges in showcasing their products and services to potential buyers.

Also read: Kashmir’s sacred architecture combines Hindu, Buddhist and Islamic influences

“Virtual fairs will provide a great opportunity to sell handmade products made by the finest craftsmen from Jammu and Kashmir. Online trade shows seem to be the only viable solution available to both seller and buyer to understand each other’s requirements and keep business going,” a spokesperson of Kashmir’s Handicrafts and Handloom Department (HHD) said.

The Kashmir HHD is encouraging exporters and businessmen from J&K to participate in the virtual fairs being organised by the Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH) and the Carpet Export Promotion Council (CEPC) in July and August this year.

In 2019-20, J&K exported handicrafts worth ₹935.25 crore. “It generated sizeable foreign exchange,” the official said.

Also read: Kashmiri crewel work on cotton bags at Craftepreneur

An official said the EPCH is using technology that will make buying and selling a pleasurable experience in the age of social distancing. “It’s inviting overseas buyers representing chain stores, retailers and e-commerce businesses to connect to the exquisite range of handmade products being offered by exporters from all over the country,” the official said.

The CEPC aims to restart online business in handmade carpets. “It will be a first-of-its-kind initiative to bridge the gap between markets,” the official said.

‘A good idea’

The Kashmir HHD has assured stakeholders of all support in the two virtual fairs. “It is a good idea. We need to try all platforms to keep the business going,” said Neyaz Ahmad, a carpet seller in Srinagar.

Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Sheikh Ashiq said, “Over 50,000 workers in carpet and handicraft industries have no work. Since August 5, 2019 all sectors in J&K have been witnessing a slump. COVID-19 only amplified it.”