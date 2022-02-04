‘Kashmir Walla’ editor held for uploading ‘anti-national content’

Fahad Shah, editor of Srinagar-based news portal The Kashmir Walla, is also a contributor to well-known publications outside India

Fahad Shah, editor of the popular Srinagar-based news portal The Kashmir Walla, was arrested on Friday for “uploading anti-national content” on the social media platform, Facebook, the Jammu & Kashmir Police said.

A police spokesperson said it had been reliably learnt by the Pulwama police that some Facebook users and portals had been “uploading anti-national content, including photographs, videos and posts with criminal intention to create fear among the public”. The police said such content could “provoke the public to disturb law and order”.

“During the course of the investigation, one accused person, identified as Fahad Shah, was arrested. The accused is on police remand. The investigation into the matter is in progress,” the police said.

The police said these Facebook users were “uploading such posts which tantamount to glorifying terrorist activities and causing dent to the image of law enforcing agencies besides causing ill-will and disaffection against the country”.

A case, under FIR No. 19/2022, “under relevant sections of the law has been lodged in Pulwama”, the police said.

Mr. Shah’s portal gained popularity as a bold voice after the Centre’s August 5, 2019 move ending J&K’s special status. Mr. Shah also won the ‘Human Rights Press Award’ in 2021.

He has been summoned by the police thrice in the past for the reportage in his publication. He was earlier summoned by the Pulwama police on January 31, and released after questioning.

Mr. Shah is also a contributor to well-known publications outside India.

His arrest came less than a month after a staffer of The Kashmir Walla, Sajad Gul from Bandipora, was booked and arrested on January 8, 2022 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Public Safety Act. The police said he was arrested for uploading “tweets not based on facts, [but] in order to provoke the people against the government and to spread animosity, ill-will among the people and against the Nation”.