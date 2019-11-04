Watch | Kashmir Valley: Train services remain suspended months after dilution of Art.370

The Hindu's Amit Baruah reports from Baramulla station of the Indian Railways where train services have been stopped since August 5, 2019. The result of the government diluting Article 370 and abrogating Article 35A which gave special provisions to the people of Kashmir. There is still a lot of fear that people might agitate and destroy train property.

Nearly three months after the disturbances broke out in Kashmir and the protests against dilution of Article 370 train services are still at a halt.

According to police staff, the resuming of train services depends on the people.