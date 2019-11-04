National

Watch | Kashmir Valley: Train services remain suspended months after dilution of Art.370

more-in

The Hindu's Amit Baruah reports on video from the Baramulla station in Kashmir about the distruptions to the transport services 3 months after the dilution of Article 370

The Hindu's Amit Baruah reports from Baramulla station of the Indian Railways where train services have been stopped since August 5, 2019. The result of the government diluting Article 370 and abrogating Article 35A which gave special provisions to the people of Kashmir. There is still a lot of fear that people might agitate and destroy train property.

Nearly three months after the disturbances broke out in Kashmir and the protests against dilution of Article 370 train services are still at a halt.

According to police staff, the resuming of train services depends on the people.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Other States Delhi Videos Multimedia National
railway
Jammu and Kashmir
Related Articles
Recommended for you

Printable version | Feb 9, 2020 2:45:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kashmir-valley-three-months-after-the-decision-on-article-370/article29876385.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY