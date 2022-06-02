Kashmir targeted attacks | Migrant worker killed, another injured in Budgam

A bank manager from Rajasthan was shot dead in Kulgam earlier in the day.

A migrant worker was killed and another was injured in a targeted attack by militants in central Kashmir’s Budgam on Thursday evening, the third such killing in the past three days in Kashmir.

“Terrorists fired upon two outside labourers working in a Brick Kiln in Chadoora area of Budgam. The duo was shifted to hospital for treatment where one among them succumbed (to injuries),” a police spokesman said.

The duo was fired upon by unidentified gunmen in Khanda, Magraypora area of Budgam. The deceased migrant worker was identified as Dilkhush, a resident of Bihar.

A Hindu schoolteacher was killed by gunmen on May 31, and a bank manager from Rajasthan on Thursday morning in Kulgam.