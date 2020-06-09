Kashmiri Pandits' organisations condemn killing of sarpanch in Anantnag

Jammu

09 June 2020 07:29 IST

They termed the planned murder of sarpanch as an attempt to “trigger fear psychosis” among the minorities in the valley

Several Kashmiri Pandit organisations on Monday condemned the killing of Sarpanch Ajay Pandita in Anantnag district, calling it an attempt to “trigger fear psychosis” among the minorities in the Valley.

The groups urged the central government to provide security to Kashmiri Pandits (KPs) and other minority community members living in Kashmir.

“It is a planned attack by Islamic terrorists to target minority Kashmiri Pandit community in Kashmir valley to trigger fear psychosis among them like they did in 1990s. We condemn the killing of a Kashmir Pandit,” All Party Migrant Cooperation Committee (APMCC) Chairman Vinod Pandita said.

He said several terrorists outfits have threatened to “blow up” KPs if they return to the proposed colony for Pandits.

“This is a clear threat to KPs by terrorists and their overground workers... Nothing has changed for KPs since 1990 in Kashmir,” Vinod Pandita said.

The All State Kashmiri Pandit Conference demanded that terrorists involved in the killing be neutralised within 24 hours.

“It is a deliberate plan to target KPs to create fear among them. We condemn this cowardice act,” ASKPC General Secretary T.K. Bhat said.

He said abrogation of Article 370 generated a hope among the minority KPs that they could return to Kashmir, but this killing was a plan to stop their rehabilitation in the valley.

Panun Kashmir said it was a continuance of genocide and ethnic cleansing of minority community members in the Valley.

All India Kashmiri Pandit Conference also termed it an act of cowardice as 22 terrorists were killed in past 24 hours.

All India Kashmiri Samaj (AIKS) demanded security to the minority community members.

Sampoorn Kashmir Sanghathan condemned the killing of the sarpanch.

SKS President Anoop Koul demanded immediate action against the killers.

“Shocking beyond words. May God grant peace to the departed soul. Highly reprehensible act. Community continues to be a soft target. We demand beefing up of security to all our political leaders and elected representatives”, Kashmiri Pandit Sabha, Jammu, President K K Khosa said.

Youth All India Kashmiri Samaj demanded action against the killers.