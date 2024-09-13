ADVERTISEMENT

Kashmir Muslim bodies’ amalgam writes to Joint Parliamentary Committee, opposes Waqf Bill

Updated - September 13, 2024 08:53 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema seeks meeting with JPC; people should stay alert to the issue as it concerns our very religious existence and institutions, says spokesman

The Hindu Bureau

Representative image. | Photo Credit: PTI

An amalgam of Muslim religious bodies, the Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), has written a detailed letter to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) and opposed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

In the letter, the MMU has “illustrated deep concerns and apprehension” about the Bill and requested a meeting of the MMU delegates with the JPC, an MMU spokesman said. “People should stay alert to the issue as it concerns our very religious existence and institutions,” the spokesman said.

Amendment to Waqf Act proposes inclusion of non-Muslims and Muslim women in Waqf boards; strips the Board of powers to declare a property as waqf

Meanwhile, Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, also Valley’s chief cleric, was allegedly barred by authorities from attending the MMU’s meeting in Srinagar. “It’s unfortunate that repeatedly I am being targeted and detained. It belies the claims of normalcy,” the Mirwaiz said.

The Mirwaiz also paid tributes to CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, who passed away in Delhi on Thursday (September 12, 2024). “Yechury sahab was an advocate of human and political rights of the people of J&K and it was always a pleasure to meet and hear him,” the Mr. Mirwaiz said.

