Kashmir model imposed on Assam, says Opposition

Condemning the deployment of paramilitary forces and suspension of the Internet in Assam and Tripura, Opposition leaders said the Kashmir model was being imposed in the northeast by the Modi government.

“They have brought the Kashmir model to Assam and the northeast. Internet has been suspended, media blackout has been advised by this government. They don’t want people to know what is happening in Assam and the rest of the northeast. Trains and flights have been cancelled. Army has been brought out on the street,” Gaurav Gogoi, Congress MP from Assam, told The Hindu.

Rajya Sabha MP and Congress Assam State president Ripun Bora said, “The situation in Assam is worse than in Kashmir. Eleven districts are under curfew, there have been police firing at nine places. Paramilitary forces have overrun the State”.

Union Minister and Dibrugarh MP Rameswar Teli said that his uncle’s shop was set on fire and the boundary wall of his house was damaged by protesters on Wednesday night.Bodoland Peoples Front’s Biswajit Daimary said the government needed to speed up the report of high-level committee on Clause 6 of the Assam Accord that promises to safeguard the interest of Assamese people from the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB). “We supported the Bill because Home Minister assured us that Schedule Six areas will not be affected,” Mr. Daimary said.

“There has to be a way of settling these protests by negotiations,” K.G. Kenye, Naga Peoples Front MP, said.