Kashmir issue bound to be solved: Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the Kashmir problem was “bound to be solved” as he arrived in Jammu and Kashmir on the 20th anniversary of the Kargil War on Saturday.

“Kashmir ki samasya ka hal ho ke raheyga, duniya ki koi taqat nahi rok sakti hai (Resolution of the Kashmir issue is bound to happen and no power on earth can stop it),” Mr. Singh said in Kathua, where he inaugurated the Ujh and Basantar bridges built by the Border Roads Organisation.

“If somebody does not want a solution through talks, then we know very well how a solution can be found,” he said.

The Union minister said the Centre intended to make Kashmir “not only the paradise of India but also a tourist paradise of the world”.

Referring to his previous appeals of talks to separatists during the NDA government’s previous tenure, Mr. Singh said the Hurriyat had shut its door on the members of the delegation. “The new government's focus is only on speedy development and prosperity of J&K,” he said.

The Defence Minister paid tributes to the soldiers killed in the 1999 Kargil War at a memorial in Kargil’s Drass Sector.

He was accompanied by Union minister Jitendra Singh, Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat and General Officer Commanding in Chief (Northern Command) Lt. Gen Ranbir Singh, said a Defence spokesman.

The Defence Minister also visited Veer Bhoomi and the Hut of Remembrance, which are co-located in the memorial premises.

Mr. Singh also dedicated to the nation a Memory Lane, which displays information on a few important battles that took place in Kargil. He later interacted with the soldiers deployed in the sector.