Kashmir and India referred to as two separate countries in Bihar Class 7 question paper

“... The question had to ask what are people from Kashmir called? But, it mistakenly carried as what are people of the country of Kashmir called? This was human error,” Head-teacher S.K. Das clarified

ANI Kishanganj (Bihar)
October 19, 2022 17:36 IST

File image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: A.M. Faruiqui

A Class 7 exam question paper in a school in Bihar allegedly contained a question that distinguished Kashmir from India, sparking a new controversy.

The Education Department of the Bihar Government has been conducting mid-term examinations for the students of Classes 1 to 8, which continued from October 12 till October 18. The issue came to the fore when the students of Class 7 were asked in their English exam: “What are the people of the following countries called? One is done for you.” The paper setter cited the example of China and asked “As the people of China are called Chinese, what are the people of Nepal, England, Kashmir, and India called?” This question was allegedly asked to these students in Araria, Kishanganj, and Katihar and further “highlighted the mindset” of the paper maker and setter.

“We got this via Bihar Education Board. The question had to ask what are people from Kashmir called? But, it mistakenly carried as what are people of the country of Kashmir called? This was human error,” Head-teacher S.K. Das clarified. However, District Education Officer Subhash Kumar Gupta refused to speak about the matter on camera.

Meanwhile, educationists and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have alleged the matter is a conspiracy and have sought a probe by the Union Education Minister.

Notably, in 2017 as well, a similar question was asked in Bihar and a student in the Vaishali district pointed out the error.

