Kasganj case: missing girl recovered from railway station

16 November 2021 19:49 IST

Records statement before magistrate

In a new development in the Kasganj custodial death case, the girl who was allegedly ‘kidnapped’ by deceased Altaf purportedly told a magistrate on Monday that he promised to marry her and asked her to move to Agra with his ‘friend’ and that he would join them later.

Kasganj SP Rohan Botre said the police hadn’t received the copy of her statement recorded under section 164 CrPc but he could confirm that the boy and girl were in a relationship. “The girl was recovered on Friday [last week] from the Kasganj railway station where it seems she was dropped by Rinku, the unidentified man in the kidnapping FIR.” Rinku worked at the railway station and a search was on to nab him.

On media reports that the girl had levelled charges of being forced to religious conversion and physical abuse by Altaf and his family, Mr. Botre said he had also heard such “stories from sources” but could not confirm.

The names of the five suspended officials have still not been added to the FIR lodged by Altaf’s father. Mr. Botre said the deceased family had given multiple versions of the complaint and one should wait for the investigation. “A magisterial and departmental inquiry is on against the suspended officials and we are asking for a judicial inquiry as well,” he stated.

‘Death by suicide’

He held on to the police theory that Altaf died by hanging himself from a three-foot-high water pipeline. “According to the post-mortem report, it was a death by suicide. We know of cases where a person attempted to hang himself in a squat position,” he reiterated.

He cited court holidays as the reason why it took three days for the police to present the girl before the magistrate. During this period, she was kept in a Once Stop Centre, meant for supporting women affected by violence. Police sources said the judiciary had demanded a physical examination of the missing girls before being produced before magistrates to record their statements under Section 164. “This examination needs to be done within 24 hours but the health department seldom cooperates because of lack of manpower,” said a source, adding that there was confusion over her age as well.