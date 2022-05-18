Karti Chidambaram's associate arrested in visas scam

CBI action comes a day after raids on P Chidambaram and his son’s premises

CBI officials during a raid at the residence of Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, at Lodhi Estate in New Delhi on May 17, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

A day after conducting searches on the premises of Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram and others accused in the alleged visas scam, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested S. Bhaskar Raman, who was named first accused in the case.

Mr. Bhaskar Raman, a close associate of Mr. Karti Chidambaram, was arrested in Chennai after questioning by investigators of the CBI’s Economic Offences Wing, New Delhi.

The CBI has accused him of taking ₹50 lakh bribe to facilitate the re-use of Project Visas for Chinese workers who were deployed in the construction of a 1980 MW thermal power plant at Mansa in Punjab in 2011.

Besides other evidences, the investigative agency relied on several email communications between the beneficiary company - M/s Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL) - officials and Mr Bhaskar Raman.