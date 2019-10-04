Kartarpur shrine: all you need to know

The Gurdwara Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur was the place in which Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, spent his last 18 years. The original shrine was built after the Guru’s demise in 1539. The shrine, which was refurbished by the Pakistani government in 1995, lies a mere three kilometres from the Indian border in Gurdaspur district.

The year 2019 will mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak. Celebrations have already started with the Punjab government and the Centre announcing plans to commemorate the occasion in a big way.

The four-km fenced passage will be the first-ever visa-free corridor between the two countries. According to diplomatic sources, Pakistan has agreed to allowing 5,000 pilgrims per day, issuing a one-day permit, and pilgrims crossing the corridor on foot and in groups.

