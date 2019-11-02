Kartarpur corridor: Sidhu seeks permission to visit Pakistan

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has forwarded former Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu’s letter requesting permission to visit Pakistan for the Kartarpur Corridor inauguration to the Chief Secretary.

An official spokesperson said on Saturday that Captain Amarinder received the letter in the morning and immediately sent it off to the Chief Secretary.

“Along with all other MLAs, Mr. Sidhu has been invited to the all-party Jatha from Punjab to Kartarpur Sahib through the Kartarpur Corridor on November 9. The DCs have contacted the MLAs in their districts, and the Amritsar DC has been pursuing the matter with Mr. Sidhu’s office, but he has failed to respond,” the Chief Minister told mediapersons.

He said that with the rest of the Sikhs, he was happy to visit the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara, which had always been part of their “ardas”. But he was still suspicious of Pakistan’s intent and believed the Kartarpur Corridor was an operation by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to woo the Sikhs ahead of Referendum 2020, being promoted under the guise of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).