Kartarpur Corridor proof of Pakistan’s desire for peace, says UN chief

UN chief Antonio Guterres on Tuesday said the opening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor is a practical example of Pakistan’s desire for peace and inter-faith harmony, as he visited the revered Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, the final resting place of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev. He said the opening of the corridor was a good step and would promote tolerance and interfaith harmony.

The Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbhandhik Committee and Evacuee Trust Property Board officials received the UN Secretary General at Kartarpur Sahib, about 125 km from Lahore.

Wearing an orange scarf, Mr. Guterres visited different parts of the Gurdwara. He was served traditional food over lunch.