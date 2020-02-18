National

Kartarpur Corridor proof of Pakistan’s desire for peace, says UN chief

UN chief Antonio Guterres on Tuesday said the opening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor is a practical example of Pakistan’s desire for peace and inter-faith harmony, as he visited the revered Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, the final resting place of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev. He said the opening of the corridor was a good step and would promote tolerance and interfaith harmony.

The Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbhandhik Committee and Evacuee Trust Property Board officials received the UN Secretary General at Kartarpur Sahib, about 125 km from Lahore.

Wearing an orange scarf, Mr. Guterres visited different parts of the Gurdwara. He was served traditional food over lunch.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 18, 2020 10:37:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kartarpur-corridor-proof-of-pakistans-desire-for-peace-says-un-chief/article30854128.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY