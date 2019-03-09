Kartarpur corridor: Centre approves ₹190-crore terminal building

The Centre has approved a state-of-the-art passenger terminal building, spread over 50 acres and costing ₹190 crore, for the Kartarpur Corridor, a senior official of the Union Home Ministry said.

A 300-foot-high flagpole, bearing the tricolour, will also be erected at the International Border, the official said.

The passenger terminal building complex will have all amenities for pilgrims visiting the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara across the border in Pakistan.

The approval came after the Cabinet decided in November last year to develop the Kartarpur Corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district of Punjab to the International Border.

The Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI), mandated to build and operate integrated checkpoints along the land borders, has reportedly been entrusted with this task. It has been directed to complete the work before the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev in November this year.

The design and quality parameters have been prepared, based on the aspirations and religious sentiments of the followers of Guru Nanak Dev, the official said.

Fifty acres of land has been identified, and will be developed in two phases. “Phase I will be developed over 15 acres, and land acquisition has already started,” another official said. The complex, to be developed in the first phase, will be fully air-conditioned, with a built-up area of roughly 21,650 square metres.

The design of the complex has been inspired by the symbol ‘Khanda,’ which represents the values of oneness and humanity, he said.

The disabled-friendly building will display murals and photographs based on Indian cultural values, with eye-soothing landscaping. It will have adequate immigration and customs clearance facilities to ensure smooth movement of 5,000 pilgrims a day, the official said. The complex will have kiosks, cloakrooms and parking lots.

In Phase II, a visitors’ gallery, a hospital, accommodation for pilgrims and more amenities will be created.