Coronavirus | Karnataka’s COVID-19 positivity rate at 2.12%

Spreading the word: A man in disguise advising people about the importance of face mask in Chennai.

08 November 2020 04:43 IST

Kerala adds over 7,200 cases; A.P. reports 2,368 new infections, Telangana 1,607.

Kerala on Saturday recorded 7,201 new COVID-19 cases, maintaining the recent trend. It tested 64,051 samples and found the test positivity rate to be 11.2 %.

With 28 more deaths, the State’s cumulative COVID-19 toll was 1,668. Of these, Kannur reported five deaths, Ernakulam and Alappuzha four each, Malappuram, Thrissur and Pathanamthitta three each, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram two each and Kottayam and Kozhikode one each.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported 1,042 cases, Kozhikode 971, Thrissur 864, Thiruvananthapuram 719, Alappuzha 696, Malappuram 642, Kollam 574, Kottayam 500, Palakkad 465, Kannur 266, Pathanamthitta 147, Wayanad 113, Idukki 108 and Kasaragod 94 cases.

Telangana’s incidence stood at 1,607 on Friday, and 44,644 people underwent tests.

The new cases included 296 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area, 124 in Bhadradri Kothagudem, 115 in Rangareddy, 113 in Medchal-Malkajgiri, 78 in Karimnagar, and 84 in Khammam. No case was registered in Narayanpet and nine were recorded in Jogulamba Gadwal.

Andhra Pradesh’s new infections stood at 2,368 and deaths at 11 on Saturday.

The test positivity rate of 79,601 samples was 2.97% and overall positivity rate 9.80%. The tests per million ratio crossed 1.6 lakh and reached 1,60,676.

Six districts reported no new deaths, while Krishna reported three. Anantapur and Chittoor reported two deaths each. East Godavari, Kadapa, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari reported one death each.

Karnataka on Saturday reported 2,258 new cases. With 22 deaths, the toll rose to 11,369.

As many as 1,06,317 tests were conducted in a day, including 78,494 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 86,20,970.

While the test positivity rate for the day stood at 2.12%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.97%.

Bengaluru Urban reported 1,046 cases taking the tally to 3,47,748. With seven of the 22 deaths reported from Bengaluru, the toll in the district rose. Active cases in Bengaluru touched 17,978.

(With inputs from Thiruvananthapuram, Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Bengaluru bureaus)