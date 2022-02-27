ZP, TP elections only after OBC reservation is settled, says Minister

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa said that elections to zilla and taluk panchayats will be held only after the settlement of Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation.

“The issue of OBC reservation in zilla and taluk panchayat elections is being discussed. We are of the opinion that the elections should not be held without reservation marked for OBCs. I have discussed the matter with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and legal experts. I cannot predict when exactly the elections will be held,” Mr. Eshwarappa said in his brief interaction with mediamen in Kalaburagi on Sunday.

Responding to Congress criticisms against the Government on the Mekedatu Project, Mr. Eshwarappa questioned why the Congress failed to implement the project when it was in power. “The Congress is attempting to use Mekedatu issue as a weapon to gain political mileage,” he said.

Asked about the communal disturbance gathering momentum in recent times, Mr. Eshwarappa blamed the Congress for it.

“It is the Congress that should be held responsible for controversies over hijab and the communal clashes in the State. The Congress wants to widen the gap between Hindus and Muslims so that they can polarise and consolidate Muslim votes. It lost power last time just because it attempted to divide communities along caste lines. Now, it is going to vanish by disturbing communal harmony and provoking clashes between Hindus and Muslims,” he said.